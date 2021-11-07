 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community volleyball captures Class AA Streator Sectional title

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Steve Kuhnke used an 8-iron to ace the 148-yard No. 17 hole at El Paso Golf Course. Witnessing the feat were Ian Hendriks, Chris Sharkey and Rod Roof.

15 years ago (2006): The freshman trio of Maggie Krick, Kenyatta Shelton and Ashleen Bracey combined for 43 points and 16 rebounds as Illinois State beat Division II Northwest Missouri State in a women’s exhibition basketball game.

25 years ago (1996): Spindly 5-foot-10 sophomores Abby Davidson and Erin Jones led Normal Community to a 15-6, 16-14 victory over Morton for the Class AA volleyball Sectional title at Streator.

50 years ago (1971): Normal Community High School will host Springfield Southeast tonight, wondering what it can do for an encore after an impressive 40-0 pasting of University High School in their last outing. An NCHS victory would ensure Dick Tharp’s Ironmen no worse than a second-place tie in the Capitol Conference.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Where blame lies for Cairo Santos' missed PAT

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News