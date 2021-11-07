25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community volleyball captures Class AA Streator Sectional title

5 years ago (2016): Steve Kuhnke used an 8-iron to ace the 148-yard No. 17 hole at El Paso Golf Course. Witnessing the feat were Ian Hendriks, Chris Sharkey and Rod Roof.

15 years ago (2006): The freshman trio of Maggie Krick, Kenyatta Shelton and Ashleen Bracey combined for 43 points and 16 rebounds as Illinois State beat Division II Northwest Missouri State in a women’s exhibition basketball game.

25 years ago (1996): Spindly 5-foot-10 sophomores Abby Davidson and Erin Jones led Normal Community to a 15-6, 16-14 victory over Morton for the Class AA volleyball Sectional title at Streator.

50 years ago (1971): Normal Community High School will host Springfield Southeast tonight, wondering what it can do for an encore after an impressive 40-0 pasting of University High School in their last outing. An NCHS victory would ensure Dick Tharp’s Ironmen no worse than a second-place tie in the Capitol Conference.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.