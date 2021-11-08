25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community downs Oak Forest in Class 4A second-round game

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore midfielder Mason Maier and junior defender Tom Nie were second-team selections on the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men’s soccer all-conference squad. Maier is a Normal Community graduate.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois Wesleyan senior Zach Freeman was selected a third-team preseason All-American by d3hoops.com. The 6-foot-7 Freeman averaged 16.2 points and 7.6 rebounds as a junior.

25 years ago (1996): Ryan Cantrell’s 55-yard pass interception return and Steve McCurdie’s 34-yard pass to Jason Blank set up James Fuller’s 5-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left to lift Normal Community to a 22-14 second-round victory over Oak Forest in the Class 4A football playoffs.

50 years ago (1971): Normal Community High School’s football team clinched at least a tie for second place in their first year of competition in the Capitol Conference with a 21-7 decision over Springfield Southeast. “Naturally we were pleased,” said NCHS coach Dick Tharp.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

