 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Normal Community downs Oak Forest in Class 4A second-round game

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore midfielder Mason Maier and junior defender Tom Nie were second-team selections on the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men’s soccer all-conference squad. Maier is a Normal Community graduate.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois Wesleyan senior Zach Freeman was selected a third-team preseason All-American by d3hoops.com. The 6-foot-7 Freeman averaged 16.2 points and 7.6 rebounds as a junior.

25 years ago (1996): Ryan Cantrell’s 55-yard pass interception return and Steve McCurdie’s 34-yard pass to Jason Blank set up James Fuller’s 5-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left to lift Normal Community to a 22-14 second-round victory over Oak Forest in the Class 4A football playoffs.

50 years ago (1971): Normal Community High School’s football team clinched at least a tie for second place in their first year of competition in the Capitol Conference with a 21-7 decision over Springfield Southeast. “Naturally we were pleased,” said NCHS coach Dick Tharp.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News