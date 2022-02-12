25 YEARS AGO: Nathan Hubbard's 3-point shooting sparks Illinois Wesleyan past Wheaton

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): The Illinois State softball team used an eighth inning walk-off single by Allison Spence to defeat St. John’s in the final game of the season-opening USF Wilson DeMarini Tournament at Tampa, Fla. The Redbirds return home with a 2-3 record.

15 years ago (2007): Diana Watson and freshman Sara Motsinger each scored four points in overtime as 16th-seeded Normal West beat No. 13 Rantoul, 63-59, in a Class AA Girls Basketball Regional first-round game at the West gym.

25 years ago (1997): Nathan Hubbard’s 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range jump-started Illinois Wesleyan to a crucial 75-63 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Wheaton, moving the Titans to 20-1 for the season.

50 years ago (1972): A two-minute scoring spurt in the third quarter broke the game open as Octavia thumped Clifton Central, 54-32, in a nonconference battle at Colfax. John Gleeson and Rodney Ummel combined for 12 of Octavia’s 19 third-quarter points during their two-minute rally.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

