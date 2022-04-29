25 YEARS AGO: Nathan Culbertson, Bloomington earn Intercity Track title

5 years ago (2017): Alyssa Frazier had a goal and two assists as Normal Community High School defeated Divine Savior Holy Angels High of Milwaukee, 3-0, in the Burlington (Iowa) Tournament of Champions girls soccer tournament. Caelyn Steffens also had one goal and one assist as the Iron improved to 16-1.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State outside linebacker Cameron Siskowic has agreed to a free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Siskowic was the Gateway Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2006.

25 years ago (1997): Led by double-winner Nathan Culbertson, Bloomington High School edged Normal West to capture the 14th Intercity Track title in 16 years.

50 years ago (1972): Ken Jones hurled a one-hitter and clouted a three-run home run in the opener and Tony Henson twirled a four-hitter and accounted for three RBIs as Cornell High School rapped Minonk-Dana-Rutland, 7-1 and 4-2, in a nonconference doubleheader.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.