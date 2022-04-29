 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Nathan Culbertson, Bloomington earn Intercity Track title

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Alyssa Frazier had a goal and two assists as Normal Community High School defeated Divine Savior Holy Angels High of Milwaukee, 3-0, in the Burlington (Iowa) Tournament of Champions girls soccer tournament. Caelyn Steffens also had one goal and one assist as the Iron improved to 16-1.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State outside linebacker Cameron Siskowic has agreed to a free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Siskowic was the Gateway Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2006.

25 years ago (1997): Led by double-winner Nathan Culbertson, Bloomington High School edged Normal West to capture the 14th Intercity Track title in 16 years.

50 years ago (1972): Ken Jones hurled a one-hitter and clouted a three-run home run in the opener and Tony Henson twirled a four-hitter and accounted for three RBIs as Cornell High School rapped Minonk-Dana-Rutland, 7-1 and 4-2, in a nonconference doubleheader. 

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News