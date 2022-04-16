25 YEARS AGO: Nate Floyd helps Bloomington sweep baseball DH from Central Catholic

5 years ago (2017): The Illinois State womens’ golf team is in sixth place after the opening round of the 10-team Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo. ISU junior Kiley Walsh is tied for sixth place after carding a 3-over-par 75 on the 6,214-yard course.

15 years ago (2007): Sophomore Kevin Goshorn drove in five runs and freshman Alex Tosi pitched seven shutout innings as Illinois Wesleyan’s baseball team ran its win streak to 14 games with an 8-0 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Millikin.

25 years ago (1997): Junior catcher Nate Floyd delivered three hits and four RBIs during each game of a doubleheader, helping Bloomington High School to 9-2 and 6-4 victories over Central Catholic.

50 years ago (1972): Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League Commissioner Jack Horenberger announced he will resign effective at the end of the 1972 season. Prior to becoming commissioner, Horenberger served as coach of the Bloomington entry for eight years.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

