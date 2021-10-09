25 YEARS AGO: Molly Eckols helps Normal West win first girls regional golf title

5 years ago (2016): Marcia Tere-Apisah remains undefeated in both singles and doubles play to lead the Illinois State women’s tennis team at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Evansville, Ind. The Redbirds are 5-5 in singles and 3-1 in doubles through the second day of competition.

15 years ago (2006): University High’s defending state champion girls golf team breezed to the Freeport Class AA Sectional title by a 29-shot margin over runner-up Rockford Boylan. U High’s Kaitlyn Wampler was medalist with a 1-under-par 71.

25 years ago (1996): Normal West standout Molly Eckols fired an 82 for a two-shot victory over Metamora’s Jill Rachford and led West to its first girls regional crown at Pontiac Elks Country Club.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan’s Roger Ashcroft and Tom Kaszynski captured the No. 1 doubles title in the NAIA District 20 fall tennis meet. Ashcroft, who also placed second in the No. 1 singles, and Kaszynski beat Mike Schuering and Bob Johnson of Quincy, 4-6,6-4, 7-6, for the crown.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

