25 YEARS AGO: Mandy Tucker helps U High finish off perfect Corn Belt volleyball season

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s Ariel Michalek has been named National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Michalek won the women’s 5K at the Illini Open with a season-best time of 18:01.

15 years ago (2006): Megan Schmidt had team highs of 10 kills, two blocks and 10 service points to lead Central Catholic to a 26-24, 25-18 victory over Tri-Valley in a Central Catholic Class A Regional volleyball semifinal.

25 years ago (1996): University High completed a 10-0 Corn Belt season with a 15-9, 15-4 win over Pontiac. Mandy Tucker paced U High with eight kills and added three blocks. Kristi Witherow had 10 service points and Jenny Rohren a team-high 18 assists.

50 years ago (1971): The Bloomington Knockers junior league football team posted two victories over Decatur in their annual Parents’ Day at O’Neil Park. John Pyne and Matt Segobiano scored touchdowns as the juniors shout out Decatur, 14-0. The seniors ran their record to 7-0 with a 22-6 triumph, with Mike Segobiano, Matt Messmore and Mark Angelos scoring.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

