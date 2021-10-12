25 YEARS AGO: Lon Erickson's pinpoint passing carries unbeaten IWU past MIllikin

5 years ago (2016): Skyler Tomko’s two goals sparked the Illinois Wesleyan women’s soccer team to a 6-0 shutout victory over Concordia of Chicago. The Titans (7-4-2) also used goals from Rosie Pettenuzzo, Alison Seger, Erin Roegner and Jordan Ellerbrock for the winning margin.

15 years ago (2006): Bryan Bloodworth resigned as Pantagraph sports editor to become director of Media/Public Relations for Central Illinois Management, which oversees operation of the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in downtown Bloomington.

25 years ago (1996): Quarterback Lon Erickson set an NCAA Division III record for marksmanship by completing 27 or 31 pass attempts for 386 yards and two touchdowns to lead unbeaten Illinois Wesleyan to a 34-6 victory over Millikin.

50 years ago (1971): After Illinois State University’s first four games, the highest rating by a lineman is 87.8 by junior guard John Darden. “We grade each man on every play in two areas,” explains offensive line coach Jim Gilstrap. “Those are assignments and execution.”

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

