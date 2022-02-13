25 YEARS AGO: Lindsay Hunt paces U High girls to fifth straight regional basketball title

5 years ago (2017): Freshman Elly Haberkorn scored 17 points to lead ninth-seeded Prairie Central past No. 8 seed Pontiac in the opening round of the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional at LaSalle. Pontiac was led by Grace Gschwendtner and Cam Feddern with 12 points each.

15 years ago (2007): Brian Carlwell, a University of Illinois basketball freshman from Maywood and brother of Illinois State player Ronnie Carlwell, was in critical condition with a severe concussion after a car wreck. Carlwell was a passenger in a car driven by teammate Jamar Smith.

25 years ago (1997): University High’s girls basketball team won its fifth straight Class A regional title by handling Ridgeview, 61-37. Lindsay Hunt scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for U High.

50 years ago (1972): Pat Stumm took both actual and handicap honors with scores of 647 and 707 in the singles division of the Bloomington Men’s City Bowling Assn. Tournament on the final day of action at Circle Lanes.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

