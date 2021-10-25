 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Lexington football coach Don Tanney records 100th career win

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Purdue recruit Grace Cleveland had six kills and Kendall Sosa four as the Normal Community High School volleyball team advanced to the Rock Island Class 4A Regional final with a 25-17, 25-7 win over East Moline. Rachel Maguire contributed 11 assists for NCHS.

15 years ago (2006): Cheryl Richards of Normal won the women’s division of the Louisville Marathon, clocking a time of 3 hours, 31 minutes, 4 seconds. It was her 40th marathon.

25 years ago (1996): Lexington secured an at-large playoff berth and gave Coach Don Tanney his 100th career win when the Minutemen toppled Gridley 7-0 on sophomore running back Casey Kelelsen’s 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

50 years ago (1971): Jim Scott, University High’s swimming coach, who has developed a flock of excellent swimmers at the Normal prep school, has been named to the IHSA advisory committee, along with Frank Froschauer, athletic director Dolton, a former Lincoln and University of Illinois athlete.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

