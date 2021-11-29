25 YEARS AGO: Late TD pass from Butler to Kylander lifts Chenoa to Class 1A state football title

5 years ago (2016): Normal Community High School senior linebacker Ben Wong was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year in voting by the league coaches. Wong also repeated as a first-team selection on the all-conference team.

15 years ago (2006): Coming off an emotional victory at St. John’s four days earlier, Illinois State recovered from a slow start to whip Sacramento State, 86-69. Bloomington product Brandon Holtz came off the bench to score eight points in the first half to ignite the Redbird offense.

25 years ago (1996): Chenoa High School won the Class 1A football title on Dan Butler's 23-yard pass to Nathan Kylander with 1:33 left to beat Sciota NW-LaHarpe, 35-28.

50 years ago (1971): Central Catholic downed previously unbeaten Bloomington, 48-44, to force a three-way tie for the first Intercity basketball championship. Brothers Mike and Dave Bradley led the Saints with 21 and 12 points, respectively. U High defeated Normal Community, 70-58, to earn a share of the championship.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

