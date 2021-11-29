 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Late TD pass from Butler to Kylander lifts Chenoa to Class 1A state football title

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Normal Community High School senior linebacker Ben Wong was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year in voting by the league coaches. Wong also repeated as a first-team selection on the all-conference team.

15 years ago (2006): Coming off an emotional victory at St. John’s four days earlier, Illinois State recovered from a slow start to whip Sacramento State, 86-69. Bloomington product Brandon Holtz came off the bench to score eight points in the first half to ignite the Redbird offense.

25 years ago (1996): Chenoa High School won the Class 1A football title on Dan Butler's 23-yard pass to Nathan Kylander with 1:33 left to beat Sciota NW-LaHarpe, 35-28.

50 years ago (1971): Central Catholic downed previously unbeaten Bloomington, 48-44, to force a three-way tie for the first Intercity basketball championship. Brothers Mike and Dave Bradley led the Saints with 21 and 12 points, respectively. U High defeated Normal Community, 70-58, to earn a share of the championship.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Curry breaks his own three-pointer record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News