25 YEARS AGO: Kristen Owens wins four events in McLean County Track Meet

5 years ago (2017): The Illinois Wesleyan men’s and women’s lacrosse teams earned appearances in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament. It was the first ever NCAA appearance for both teams.

15 years ago (2007): Despite losing the CCIW Tournament title at home, Coach Lloyd Hulit and Illinois Wesleyan’s softball team gained an at-large NCAA tournament selection and No. 2 seed in the seven-team Wisconsin-Eau Claire Regional.

25 years ago (1997): Tri-Valley junior Kristen Owens used a powerful tailwind to run 12.1 and set the McLean County Track Meet 100-meter dash record. She also posted individual victories in the 200 (26.4), 400 (1:05.6) and long jump (15 feet, 10¾ inches).

50 years ago (1972): Lyle Stine of El Paso broke 100 consecutive targets for a perfect score and a victory in a trapshoot help at the Lincoln Sportsman’s Club. Stine, a former All-American sub-junior and junior trap shooting champion, had never before broken 100 straight.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.