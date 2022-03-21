25 YEARS AGO: Korey Coon sparks Illinois Wesleyan into Division III championship game

5 years ago (2017): Softball ace Izzy Vetter struck out 14 to lead Central Catholic High School to a 4-2 softball victory over Normal West. “She had all three of her pitches working well today,” said first-year Central coach Jeff Schade.

15 years ago (2007): Bloomington High School’s Kelly Carter was not blessed with overwhelming height nor blinding speed, but she worked hard enough to earn Pantagraph Area Player of the Year honors in girls basketball.

25 years ago (1997): Overcoming double-digit deficits in each half, Illinois Wesleyan clawed its way into the Division III national championship game with a bruising 85-82 victory over Alvernia. Korey Coon connected on 6-of-9 shots, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range, to score a career-high 24 points.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State freshman swimming star Rick Roberts will compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association championships in West Point, N.Y. Roberts, a three-year Indiana high school champion at Kokomo, will complete in the 500- and 1,650-yard freestyle events.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

