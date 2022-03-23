25 YEARS AGO: Knox, Turnquist lead Illinois State baseball team past Creighton

5 years ago (2017): Julie Marsaglia, Madison Bergeron and Rylee Billington scored unassisted goals for Normal West High School’s soccer team in a 3-1 victory at Dunlap. West goalkeeper Bekah Nielsen recorded five saves for the Wildcats.

15 years ago (2007): With the season opener less than a week away, Bloomington Extreme coach Ted Schmitz is hoping for the best in the wake of the knee injury suffered by starting quarterback Dusty Burk in practice.

25 years ago (1997): Ryan Knox and Tyler Turnquist each homered, tripled and singled to lead a 15-hit attack that carried the Illinois State baseball team to a 14-10 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Creighton at Redbird Field.

50 years ago (1972): Junior Mike Bradley has been named most valuable player of Central Catholic High School’s basketball team. Bradley also received the free throw award with a .747 percentage, while senior Tony Elliott won the Defensive Award.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

