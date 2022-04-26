25 YEARS AGO: Katie Crabtree helps lift Bloomington to softball sweep

5 years ago (2017): Pontiac scored five runs in the top of the sixth to pull out a 9-6 win over University High in Corn Belt Conference play at Duffy Bass Field. Jakob Grieff had two hits and drove in three while Tony Krominga and Levi Ransom chipped in two hits and two RBIs each for the Indians.

15 years ago (2007): Those wondering whether Osiris Eldridge will transfer from the Illinois State basketball program can officially relax. The Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year confirmed he is staying with the Redbirds.

25 years ago (1997): Katie Crabtree went 4-for-6 at the plate, with three RBIs and seven stolen bases, to lead the Bloomington High School softball team to sweep a Big 12 Conference doubleheader over Urbana, 8-6 and 12-6. Gabe Wood and Amy Greenlee posted wins in the circle for the Raiders.

50 years ago (1972): Marcus Walton and Jeff Seyller’s performance in the 880-yard run highlighted Bloomington High School’s 71-56 victory over Morton in a dual track meet at Fred Carlton Field. Walton and Seyller joined hands to cross the finish line in 1:59.9, the first half-milers in the area to dip below the two-minute mark this season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

