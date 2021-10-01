25 YEARS AGO: Katherine Petersen, Wade Radtke earn Corn Belt golf medalist honors

5 years ago (2016): Tyler Kanski of Normal aced the 313-yard 18th hole at Ironwood Golf Course. Kanski used a driver on the shot, which was witnessed by Rob Wuethrich, Nick Nguyen, Deacon Letner, Dave Wuethrich and Molly Wuethrich.

15 years ago (2006): The Illinois Wesleyan women’s golf team finished first in the 17-team Millikin Red Tail Run Fall Classic at Decatur. Taylor Paskell of IWU took second with a two-day total of 152.

25 years ago (1996): Katherine Petersen of Central Catholic won the Corn Belt Conference Girls Golf Tournament by six shots while host Prairie Central won its third straight team title. Pontiac’s Wade Radtke took the Corn Belt boys title and University High was the team champion.

50 years ago (1971): Minonk-Dana-Rutland total 418 yards on the ground and didn’t even attempt a pass in a 41-0 Midstate Conference win at Gridley. Tim McNamara and Tim Havener posted two touchdowns each to lead the Mohawks’ scoring.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.