25 YEARS AGO: John Baines sinks key baskets late to lift Illinois Wesleyan past Millikin

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State’s women’s basketball team turned the ball over a season-high 29 times, which Indiana State converted into 24 points in a 63-49 victory in MVC play. Megan Talbot came off the bench to score a team-high 12 points to go with four rebounds in the Redbird loss.

15 years ago (2007): After leading the Redbirds to sole possession of the Missouri Valley Conference lead, Illinois State women’s basketball players Kristi Cirone and Kenyatta Shelton were named the league’s Player and Newcome of the Week, respectively.

25 years ago (1997): Junior center John Baines hit three key jumpers in the final 2 minutes, 14 seconds to secure Illinois Wesleyan’s 80-76 victory over Millikin before a standing-room-only crowd of 2,800 at Shirk Center.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois Wesleyan beat the nets, beat the boards and beat Millikin, 119-73, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Fred Young Fieldhouse. Roanoke-Benson’s Stan Broers led the Titans balance scoring attack with 24 points. IWU had seven players in double figures.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

