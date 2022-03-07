25 YEARS AGO: Jeremy Stanton's last-second jumper lifts U High to sectional title

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan freshman first baseman Garrett Shea was named the “Player of the Week” in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin for baseball. Shea helped the Titans go 4-0 as he batted .526 (10-for-19) with five runs, two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.105 slugging percentage.

15 years ago (2007): A clan of Redbirds, Penguins, Panthers and Salukis has added Jackrabbits and Bison. The Gateway Football Conference announced that South Dakota State and North Dakota Stata have accepted invitations to join the Gateway beginning with the 2008 season.

25 years ago (1997): University High School’s Jeremy Stanton hit a lean-in jumper from 17 feet away as the final buzzer sounded, giving the No. 1 state-ranked Pioneers a 36-34 verdict over No. 2 Midwest Central in the Class A sectional championship.

50 years ago (1972): Gibson City put together a devasting team effort to knock off University High School, 69-61, in a Class A first-round state tournament game at Horton Field House. Dennis Graff led the Greyhounds with 25 points. Jim Crews led the Pioneers with 29 points and nine rebounds.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

