25 YEARS AGO: Jeremy Stanton scores career-high 30 points as U High routs Pontiac

5 years ago (2017): Normal West High School coach April Schermann has been selected as one of eight finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches National Coach of the Year in softball. Schermann was chosen for the honor by the Illinois Coaches Association and is based on longevity and service to high school athletics among other criteria.

15 years ago (2007): Sarah Bull scored 19 points as Illinois Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team edged Wheaton, 57-54, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin at Shirk Center. The victory improved the No. 17 nationally ranked Titans to 14-1 overall and 4-0 in the CCIW.

25 years ago (1997): Jeremy Stanton scored a career-high 30 points as University High belted Pontiac, 75-55, in Corn Belt Conference basketball. Stanton’s 13-of-15 shooting included a 30-foot quarter-ending basket and three dunks.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State guard Doug Collins is doing a thorough job of rewriting the Redbird record book. With his 55-point performance in ISU’s recent victory over Ball State, Collins established six records, including single game field goal and scoring highs for Horton Field House and the Midwestern Conference.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

