25 YEARS AGO: Jeremy Stanton scores 27 points as U High downs Chicago St. Gregory

5 years ago (2017): Hayley Reneau scored 22 points and the Eureka College women’s basketball team put four players in double figures in a 100-85 home nonconference win over Rust College. Michaela Balducci had 17 points, Kennedy Dura 13 and Kerrigan Dura added 10 for Eureka.

15 years ago (2007): Freshman guard Osiris Eldridge tied Illinois State’s single-game record with eight 3-pointers while scoring 28 points, but Creighton won 79-71 as Anthony Tolliver sank all 11 shots he took for 23 points.

25 years ago (1997): Jeremy Stanton tied his career high with 27 points as University High’s basketball team rolled to an 84-50 victory over Chicago St. Gregory in the New Year’s Day Ball Shootout at Terre Haute, Ind.

50 years ago (1972): No longer untested, the reserves of the Illinois Wesleyan University’s basketball team have indicated they could be major factors as the Titans seek their 10th CCIW championship in 13 years. Coach Dennis Bridges has gotten solid play from non-starters Curt Nord and Dan Hiser.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

