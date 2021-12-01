25 YEARS AGO: Jenny Schmidt helps Illinois State turn back Radford

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s Lauren Koehl and Paige Jarsombeck have been named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Division I Women’s All-Great Lakes Region second and third teams, respectively. Koehl, a forward, was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

15 years ago (2006): Adam Everett scored 21 points to lead Lincoln Christian to a 90-69 victory over Northland Baptist in men’s college basketball at the Laughlin Center. David O’Malley added 17 points and Alex Post scored 15 for the Preachers.

25 years ago (1996): Jenny Schmidt sank two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to preserve Illinois State’s women’s basketball victory over Radford in the third-place game of the Duke Classic. Schmidt had 22 points and six assists.

50 years ago (1971): It’s hard to single out anyone as a star in Illinois Wesleyan’s mangling of Illinois College, 108-45, at Fred Young Field House. With the last Wesleyan regular leaving the court with 14 minutes remaining, John Gibson and Stan Broers posted 18 points apiece, with Dean Gravlin adding 17 for the Titans.

