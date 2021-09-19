25 YEARS AGO: Jason Sproull helps kick Central Catholic to upset over Pontiac

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s Jaelyn Keene was named the Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Courtney Pence was tabbed the MVC Defensive Player of the Week for volleyball. ISU went 3-0 at the UNI Tournament, including an MVC season-opening win over Northern Iowa.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington won its third straight Intercity boys cross country title, but Normal West’s Cory Nanni was the individual champ. Normal West repeated as girls team champion and Normal Community’s Olivia Myers won the individual title.

25 years ago (1996): Jason Sproull kicked 52- and 50-yard field goals, Tony Uhren had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and John Bardwell set up two TDs with a blocked punt and fumble recovery to lead Central Catholic to a 28-21 football upset of No. 4-state ranked Pontiac.

50 years ago (1971): Don Larson is in his 18th year as the coach at Illinois Wesleyan, his alma mater, making him the leader of Illinois collegiate football head coaches in years of service. Larson has had only five losing football seasons and carries an 85-60-4 won-lost-tied record for his career.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

