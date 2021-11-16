25 YEARS AGO: James Fuller runs Normal Community into Class 4A semifinals

5 years ago (2016): Deontae Hawkins made five of seven shots from outside the arc and scored a career-high 24 points as Illinois State zipped out to a 19-2 lead en route to a 75-57 victory over Fort Wayne before a crowd of 4,081 at Redbird Arena.

15 years ago (2006): After spending a decade at the helm of the Illinois State women’s soccer program, head coach Pete Kowall resigned. He was the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year and won three MVC titles.

25 years ago (1996): Hard-charging running back James Fuller steamrolled his way for 275 yards and four touchdowns to lead Normal Community to a 34-14 quarterfinal victory over Springfield in the Class 4A state football playoffs.

50 years ago (1971): Five returning lettermen should help new Clinton High School basketball coach Jim Bader improve on last season’s 9-19 Maroon record. The lettermen are all seniors. Paul Farnsworth, John Schumacher and Dave Lewis are forwards, and Brad McNealy and John Piatt will play guard. Tom Parker is a 6-7 candidate as a center.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

