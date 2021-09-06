25 YEARS AGO: James Fuller, Normal Community end 10-year losing streak to Bloomington

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s Jaelyn Keene has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week and the MVC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week for her performance at Missouri’s Tiger Invitational, the league announced.

15 years ago (2006): Kaitlyn Wampler sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 2-over-par 74 to lead University High to its 10th straight Intercity Girls Golf Tournament title at the ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Normal Community blitzed Bloomington 31-12 to end 10 years of football frustration and futility against the rival Purple Raiders. NCHS fullback James Fuller shredded the Raider defense for 88 yards and four touchdowns.

50 years ago (1971): Joe Galvin overcame tough Erik Prenzler to take the 14-and-under junior boys title in the Bloomington-Normal Tennis Assn. ladder playoffs at Illinois State University’s Gregory Street Courts. Galvin beat Prenzler 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to win his four-team playoffs. Dave Hurst beat John Skillrud for third place.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

