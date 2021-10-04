 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Jake Roop, LeRoy snap PBL's 29-game Sangamon Valley streak

5 years ago (2016): Former baseball standout Jared Dufault, star diver Krystal Featherston and softball pitching ace Lori Vogel were selected for induction into Illinois State’s Percy Family Athletics Hall of Fame. Also, Neal MacDonald will be presented with the Campbell “Stretch” Miller Award.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington Extreme Ed Brady was named the Owner of the Year by United Indoor Football and Extreme announcers Greg Halbleib and Craig Fata received the award for best radio broadcast.

25 years ago (1996): Jake Roop rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown and intercepted two passes to help LeRoy snap PBL’s 29-game Sangamon Valley Conference winning streak, 34-8, in front of a playoff-size homecoming crowd at Paxton.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State’s Rick Jackson won medalist honors in a playoff as the Redbirds finished second in the 23-team MacMurray Invitational Golf Tournament at the Jacksonville Country Club course. Illinois State’s other scores were Gary Ostrega’s 76, Don Nathlich’s 77 and Brad Barker’s 78.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

