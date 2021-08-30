25 YEARS AGO: J.T. Trice runs Normal West past Mattoon in season opener

5 years ago (2016): Junior Macie Good had seven kills while Carly Goben led with 12 digs as Normal West remained undefeated with a 26-24, 25-19 victory over Morton. Sophomore Dara Kane dished out 11 assists for the Wildcats (3-0), who also received two blocks from Maya Walker.
15 years ago (2006): Phil Hamilton had a goal and two assists to lead University High over Bloomington, 4-1, in the Intercity Soccer Tournament. “I thought for the first game of the season we did a rather credible job,” U High coach Bodo Fritzen said.
25 years ago (1996): J.T. Trice scored four touchdowns to lead Normal West past Mattoon, 49-29, in its football opener. Running like a greyhound being chased by dachshunds, Trice scored on runs of 60, 49 and 66 yards and caught one pass for a 69-yard TD.
50 years ago (1971): University of Illinois football coach Bob Blackman plans for quarterback Mike Wells, a Normal Community graduate, to call every play on offense. A year ago, every play was called from the bench and the first thing every quarterback needs is confidence.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.