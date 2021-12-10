25 YEARS AGO: IWU's Lon Erickson wins Gagliardi Trophy as top Division III football player

5 years ago (2016): Sophomore outside hitter Tyler Brown has been named the most valuable player on the Illinois Wesleyan volleyball team. Brown led the Titans with 475 kills and 456 digs, and was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III All-American first team.

15 years ago (2006): For the third straight season, Illinois State placed a football player on the Walter Camp Division I-AA All-America team. Senior linebacker Cameron Siskowic, the Gateway Conference Defensive Player of the Year, was chosen.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan quarterback Lon Erickson won the Gagliardi Trophy as the nation’s outstanding Division III football player. Erickson led the Titans to a 10-1 record, losing only to Mount Union in the NCAA playoffs.

50 years ago (1971): Heyworth breezed right through Beason’s half-court press in the final quarter at Beason to stretch an eight-point lead to a 63-48 nonconference victory. Rodney Roof and Mike Orrick tallied 11 points each to lead Heyworth.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

