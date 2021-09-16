25 YEARS AGO: IWU's Deon Hornsby named CCIW Player of Week after 244-yard rushing effort

5 years ago (2016): Playing only the first half, Domeneik Criddell rushed seven times for 190 yards and five touchdowns, leading Bloomington High School to a 58-0 homecoming victory over Rantoul. “That’s the most dominant first half I’ve ever coached,” said Bloomington coach Joe Walters, who enjoyed a 51-0 halftime lead.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State stormed back behind the passing of Luke Drone and the rushing of Pierre Rembert to erase an early 10-point deficit to claim a 44-30 football victory over Eastern Illinois before a Hancock Stadium crowd of 12,512.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan’s Deon Hornsby was named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans’ 56-11 season-opening football win over Thomas More.

50 years ago (1971): Mrs. Dean Walters of Bloomington captured the handicap division of the Illinois Senior Women’s Golf Tournament with a 36-hole net score of 149. The tournament, the first of its kind to be held in the state, drew 88 participants and was sponsored by the Illinois Women’s Golf Association.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

