25 YEARS AGO: IWU's Bryan Crabtree earns CCIW most outstanding player award

5 years ago (2017): Jake Stewart belted a walkoff home run in the ninth inning to give the Illinois Wesleyan baseball team a season-opening 7-6 victory over Loras at Lenz Field in Jacksonville. Gino Cavalieri added a two-run homer for the Titans.

15 years ago (2007): After two years in the NFL, former Illinois State player Boomer Grigsby will begin looking more like he did as a Redbird. The Kansas City Chiefs have changed Grigsby’s number to 46 of his glory days at Hancock Stadium along with a position switch from linebacker to fullback.

25 years ago (1997): Bryan Crabtree was the unquestioned leader of the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team. Crabtree was selected the CCIW’s Fred Young Most Outstanding Player in a vote of league coaches.

50 years ago (1972): Randy Smithson, the son of Illinois State assistant basketball coach Gene Smithson, set a one-game scoring record with his 39-point performance in leading Chiddix Junior High to a 70-47 victory over Chillicothe in a first round Class A (Heavyweight) State Grade School Basketball Tournament matchup.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

