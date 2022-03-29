25 YEARS AGO: IWU's Bryan Crabtree, Dennie Bridges honored as top Division III player, coach

5 years ago (2017): Nick Watson pitched six shutout innings and also had two hits as Normal West High School’s baseball team downed Robertsdale (Ala.), 5-0, in the Golf Shores, Ala., Tournament. Watson allowed four hits, struck out six and walked three.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State’s Matt Miller has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week for the eighth time in his career and the fourth time this season. Miller ranks second all-time in the Valley record books for player of the week honors. He has the most in Redbird history.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois Wesleyan senior forward Bryan Crabtree and Titans’ coach Dennie Bridges were honored by the National Basketball Coaches as Division III’s Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.

50 years ago (1972): Dave Nichols and Frank Fichera clouted home runs and Mark Wronkiewicz hurled a six-hitter as Illinois State University dropped Southeastern Louisiana, 6-2, in a nonconference baseball game in Hammond, La.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.