From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: ISU baseball team sweeps Evansville in MVC doubleheader

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Steve Harroun had two hits and drove in three runs while also picking up the win on the mound as Central Catholic downed Medina (Ohio), 14-2, in a five-inning game at Vero Beach, Fla. Declan Rhodes added two hits and two RBIs for the Saints (3-2).

15 years ago (2007): Eureka College men’s basketball coach Jay Bruer has resigned to pursue opportunities in ministry, the college announced. In three seasons at Eureka, Bruer had an overall record of 26-52, including a 16-10 mark this past season.

25 years ago (1997): The Illinois State baseball team erupted for a combined 28 runs and 33 hits in sweeping a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader from Evansville at Redbird Field. The Redbirds won three of four in the weekend series to improve to 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the MVC.

50 years ago (1972): Rookies Buzz Capra and Jon Matlack and veteran Tug McGraw combined for a four-hitter and 10 strikeouts, helping the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-1, in a baseball exhibition game. Capra, the winning pitcher, is a former Illinois State University and Bloomington Bobcats pitcher.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

