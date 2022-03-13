25 YEARS AGO: Iowa State knocks off Illinois State in NCAA tourney first-round game

5 years ago (2017): Bloomington Thunder’s Logan Halladay has been named CCM/USHL Goaltender of the Week, the United States Hockey League announced. Halladay, a Merrimack College commit, finished the weekend off by posting a 19-save effort in a 4-1 win over Team USA.

15 years ago (2007): Clawing back from an early 14-point deficit, Lincoln High School nudged in front late in the third quarter and parlayed an exquisite final quarter into a 50-44 victory over Peoria Richwoods in the Illinois State Class AA Super-Sectional. Lincoln’s Matt Schick led all scorers with 17 points.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State fell to Iowa State, 69-57, in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Rico Hill led the Redbirds with 14 points and 14 rebounds to notch his eighth double-double of the season. Illinois State finished the season with a 24-6 record.

50 years ago (1972): Another Filson may appear in Illinois Wesleyan’s diamond forces when they trek south this month. His name is Jim, and he is a son of Bill Filson, who did yeoman work for Jack Horenberger in the late 1940s after completing his military duties.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

