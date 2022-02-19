25 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan improves to 22-1, clinches CCIW title

5 years ago (2017): Deontae Hawkins sank two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to beak a 63-all tie and lead Illinois State to a 65-63 win over Loyola and remain tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. Hawkins led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds as ISU won its 20th straight game at Redbird Arena.

15 years ago (2007): Bloomington forced overtime on a Kristin Petrinec basket and then dominated the extra period for a 64-54 win over Pontiac in the title game of the LaSalle-Peru Class AA Girls Regional.

25 years ago (1997): Brent Niebrugge, Andy Boyden and Bryan Crabtree combined for 50 points as Illinois Wesleyan whipped North Central, 84-66, to clinch the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title. The Titans are 22-1 for the season and 12-1 in the conference.

50 years ago (1972): Chuck McDougall and Todd Rice combined for 47 points to pace Argenta-Oreana toa 67-60 Sangamon Valley Conference triumph over Heyworth. The victory left the Bombers in second place in final league standings with an 8-1 record.

