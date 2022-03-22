25 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan captures NCAA Division III championship

5 years ago (2017): The University High School baseball team scored single runs in the third through seventh innings to upend Tremont, 5-3. Billy Mote and Ryan Poland each had two hits for the Pioneers (3-1). Owen Martin pitched five innings of relief to gain the victory.

15 years ago (2007): Southern Illinois recruit and Bloomington High School basketball player Justin Bocot is the Pantagraph Player of the Year. Bocot averaged 20 points a game in leading BHS to the Big 12 title.

25 years ago (1997): Korey Coon and Bryan Crabtree were selected to the five-player all-tournament team as Illinois Wesleyan captured the NCAA Division III national basketball championship by downing Nebraska Wesleyan, 89-86. “I’m overwhelmed, really,” said Titans’ coach Dennie Bridges after the crowning achievement of his 32-year coaching career.

50 years ago (1972): Senior Roger Nelson and junior David Hiser have been chosen by their teammates to share the honor of Most Valuable Player on the Bloomington High School’s basketball team. Brian (Buzzie) Hill was most valuable performer in wrestling, as was Gerald Loy in swimming.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.