25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Rico Hill pours in 37 points in win over Southwest Missouri State

5 years ago (2017): Hunter Merritt’s 30 points propelled Tri-Valley High School’s basketball team to a 59-51 Heart of Illinois Conference victory over Lexington. Kolton Weichman added 10 points for Tri-Valley. Lexington received 16 points from Jonny Olson and 11 from Ray McLeese.

15 years ago (2007): Normal Community unfurled a banner commemorating its Class 6A state football title and then the basketball team capped the celebration with a 66-50 decision over Mahomet-Seymour. Travis Tuggle came off the bench for NCHS to score 12 points and match teammate Tywon Howard for team-high scoring honors.

25 years ago (1997): Sophomore forward Rico Hill scored a career-high 37 points to lead Illinois State to its 14th victory in 17 games as the Redbirds whipped Southwest Missouri State, 95-84, before 7,065 hearty fans at Redbird Arena.

50 years ago (1972): Steve Rich, the Hopedale sensation, got his points, but a scrappy Lexington crew put four men in double figures and dumped the defending champions, 75-55, in the semifinal round of the McLean County Tournament at Fred Young Fieldhouse. Gene Wilken led Lexington in the rough and tumble game with 17 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

