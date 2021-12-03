 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State women's basketball team downs Illinois

5 years ago (2016): Junior Molly McGraw scored a career-high 37 points to lead Illinois Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team to an 118-113 victory over North Central in overtime. Ashley Schneider added a career-high 20 for the Titans.

15 years ago (2006): Lincoln College presented Carol Wilson with the 400th women’s basketball victory in her combined high school and college coaching career by defeating Illinois Valley Community College, 90-82.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State defeated Illinois, 68-63, in women’s basketball behind a strong defensive effort and the 16-point scoring of both Corrine Vossell and Jenny Schmidt.

50 years ago (1971): Octavia High School’s basketball team shrugged off a Farmer City-Mansfield furious fourth-quarter comeback and finished with a flourish of their own to had the Blue Devils an 83-75 Sangamon Valley Conference defeat. Rugged Clint Nord, Octavia’s 6-foot 4-inch center, scored 35 points, including 14 in the decisive fourth quarter.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

