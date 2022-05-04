25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State softball wins 14th straight game, 3rd outright MVC title in a row

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State’s Dan Muller and Northwestern’s Chris Collins were named co-winners of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division I Coach of the Year award, the IBCA announced. Muller led ISU to a 28-7 record and a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois Wesleyan freshman Christy Engel did all she could in the pitcher’s circle, but the regular-season champion Titans stranded nine baserunners in falling to Augustana, 4-1, in the CCIW softball tournament.

25 years ago (1997): Led by Betsy Youngquist’s torrid bat, the Illinois State softball team won their 14th consecutive game and record third straight outright Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title with a sweep of Southwest Missouri State.

50 years ago (1972): Rich Grethey, the talented Bloomington High School hurler, one of the best to come out of this city in recent years, is out of the Navy and ready to resume his track career after three-and-a-half years in the SeaBees. He spent two years in Vietnam.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

