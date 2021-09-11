25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State record first women's soccer victory in program history

5 years ago (2016): With three players in the top 10, the Illinois State men’s golf team sits atop the leaderboard after first day play of the 13-team Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis. Trent Wallace fired a 2-under-par 70 and is tied for fifth, one shot off the pace.

15 years ago (2006): Seven people will be inducted into the Central Catholic High School Athletic Hall of Fame this week. They are: David Costigan (1949), J. Foster Rapier (1950), Dan Hiser (1970), Karen Deany (1983), David Schilkoski (1984), Lisa Deany Kosin (1986) and Carolyn Hagerty (1990).

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State’s women’s soccer team earned the first victory in the program’s history by edging Loyola, 3-2. Freshman Michelle Bochenek and senior Michelle Prusko scored second-half goals for the final margin.

50 years ago (1971): For the second time this summer, Dan Gehrt has been witness to a hole-in-one, neither his own. Don Freese of Bloomington scored the ace on the par 3, 152-yard No. 12 hole at Bloomington Country Club. He used a 4-iron. Gehrt, who earlier saw Dr. Milt Weisbecker card a hole-in-one, was in a foursome with Tom Jefferson and Craig Hart.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

