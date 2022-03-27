25 YEARS AGO: Illinois State basketball coach Kevin Stallings turns down Tennessee offer

5 years ago (2017): After a three-game weekend stretch that included four home runs and a 1.833 slugging percentage, Eureka College junior Ray Vogel has been chosen SLIAC Hitter of the Week for baseball. Vogel went 8-for-12 with four runs scored, nine RBIs, two doubles and the four homers.

15 years ago (2007): With the rumor mill regarding the future of the United Hockey League working overtime, Bloomington PrairieThunder general manager Jerry McBurney made it clear the UHL will be in operation for the 2007-08 season and Bloomington plans to be a league member.

25 years ago (1997): Choosing the successful relationship with his current team and boss over the potential of another in a larger conference, Illinois State men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings rejected a $550,000 job offer from the University of Tennessee.

50 years ago (1972): Norman Cook of Lincoln, Jim Crews of University High School and Dennis Graff of Gibson City have been named to the Champaign News-Gazette All-State Basketball Team. Mike Bradley of Central Catholic was named as one of the 15 leading underclassmen in the state.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

