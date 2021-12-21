25 YEARS AGO: Hill, Schaefbauer pace ISU basketball team past Wisconsin-Green Bay

5 years ago (2016): Heyworth scored 22 points in each of the first two quarters and toppled Blue Ridge at the Team Soy Tournament in Decatur, 79-33. Hunter Scheuermann paced four Hornets in double figure scoring with 17.

15 years ago (2006): Senior center Josh Brent collected 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots as Central Catholic, ranked No. 9 in Class A basketball, improved to 8-2 overall by beating Rantoul, 65-47.

25 years ago (1996): Rico Hill and Skipp Schaefbauer combined for 47 points to lead Illinois State’s basketball team, but Jamar Smiley provided clutch points for a 71-61 victory over Wisconsin-Green Bay.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan University’s touring basketball team shot with accuracy usually reserved for home teams and scored an 88-73 victory over Iona College. Dean Gravlin, the lean junior forward, scored 28 points against the university division team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

