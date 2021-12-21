 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Hill, Schaefbauer pace ISU basketball team past Wisconsin-Green Bay

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Heyworth scored 22 points in each of the first two quarters and toppled Blue Ridge at the Team Soy Tournament in Decatur, 79-33. Hunter Scheuermann paced four Hornets in double figure scoring with 17.

15 years ago (2006): Senior center Josh Brent collected 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots as Central Catholic, ranked No. 9 in Class A basketball, improved to 8-2 overall by beating Rantoul, 65-47.

25 years ago (1996): Rico Hill and Skipp Schaefbauer combined for 47 points to lead Illinois State’s basketball team, but Jamar Smiley provided clutch points for a 71-61 victory over Wisconsin-Green Bay.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan University’s touring basketball team shot with accuracy usually reserved for home teams and scored an 88-73 victory over Iona College. Dean Gravlin, the lean junior forward, scored 28 points against the university division team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News