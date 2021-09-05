25 YEARS AGO: Ginger Garrett leads Normal West past Bloomington in volleyball

5 years ago (2016): With only 8:54 remaining in a scoreless standoff, Normal Community High School’s Josef Halcomb slipped past two Normal West defenders deep in the West defensive zone and punched a shot into the back of the net to give the Ironmen a 1-0 soccer win at Normal West.

15 years ago (2006): Senior Sean O’Malley scored a goal and added an assist to lead University High School past Peoria Richwoods 2-0 in a soccer match. Mitch Rogers scored the other U High goal.

25 years ago (1996): Ginger Garrett’s match-high nine kills helped Normal West to a 15-5, 15-13 victory over Bloomington in a volleyball match at West.

50 years ago (1971): Dwight High School football coach Bill Gilkey will look to halfback Dan Briner, the team’s second leading ground gainer a year ago, to lead the defending champion Trojans in the touch North East Conference. Briner will also be a starter in the defensive secondary.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

