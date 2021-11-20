 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Gant sisters spark Bloomington past NCHS in Girls Intercity Basketball Tournament

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s football team will meet No. 14-ranked Central Arkansas in a first-round FCS football playoff in Conway, Ark. The at-large selection gave the Redbirds a school-record third straight playoff bid.

15 years ago (2006): Aaron Schroeder, who missed all but five games of last season with a knee injury, scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as University High outlasted Normal West, 58-54, in overtime during the first round of the 36th Intercity Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Athena Gant had 20 points and 10 steals and her younger sister, Katrina, added 12 points as Bloomington defeated Normal Community, 69-44, in the Girls Intercity Basketball Tournament.

50 years ago (1971): Tom Cherry and Bob Driscoll of Normal Community have been named to the Urbana Courier’s Capitol Conference all-star football team. Cherry was named as an offensive guard, and Driscoll as a defensive linebacker.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

