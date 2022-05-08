25 YEARS AGO: Freshman Kelly Murray sparks Central Catholic past U High in softball

5 years ago (2017): Deer Creek-Mackinaw earned a state tournament berth by placing second in the Evergreen Lake Bass Fishing Sectional. Dee-Mack team members included Jake Golden, Trevor Neville, Braden Wiegand and Nick Carlson. The finals will be held at Carlyle Lake.

15 years ago (2007): The Central Illinois Collegiate League that brought the likes of Mike Schmidt, Kirby Puckett and Ryan Howard to Bloomington-Normal will not have a franchise in the Twin Cities for the first time since 1981 as the Twin City Stars have temporarily disbanded.

25 years ago (1997): Freshman Kelly Murray pitched a complete game and stole home in the second inning for the deciding run as Central Catholic High School’s softball team knocked off University High, 4-3.

50 years ago (1972): C. Greg Gardner, Illinois Wesleyan University faculty representative, is the new president of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. Gardner was elected at the conference’s spring meeting. He succeeds Robert Buzza, Carroll College faculty representative.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.