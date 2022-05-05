 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Former Illinois State star Cathy Boswell to end career with Atlanta Glory

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State recruit Emme Olson slugged three home runs in leading the Olympia High School’s softball team to a 17-5, six-inning win over Lexington in nonconference play at Stanford. Olson finished with nine RBIs for the Spartans, who also got a homer and two RBIs from Kendra Peifer.

15 years ago (2007): Bryan Glass of Normal and Lisa Menninger of LaGrange topped a field of 358 to capture titles in the 12K division of the 26th Lake Run.

25 years ago (1997): After globetrotting for 13 professional basketball seasons, former Illinois State Olympian Cathy Boswell will finish her career in the country that’s never paid her to play. The American Basketball League’s Atlanta Glory chose Boswell in the second round of the league’s second annual draft.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State’s John DeWerff, a lanky lefthander, mowed down power Southern Illinois with a masterful three-hitter and second baseman Rich Olson delivered a run-scoring single in the ninth inning as the Redbirds nipped the Salukis, 1-0, in dramatic fashion at Redbird Field.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

