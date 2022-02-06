25 YEARS AGO: Erin Ninness, Lorra Gillan helps Normal Community girls down Bloomington

5 years ago (2017): Former Bloomington fastpitch standout Jerry Detloff has been selected for induction into the USA Softball of Illinois/Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame. Detloff played 13 years of ASA softball for the Bloomington State Farm Chiefs and Laesch Dairy/GMC Trucks before retiring at age 30 in 1968.

15 years ago (2007): Nicole Fisher scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to spark the Eureka College women’s basketball team to a 59-41 victory over MacMurray.

25 years ago (1997): Erin Ninness scored 14 points and Lorra Gillan shut down Bloomington’s Athena Gant as Normal Community’s girls basketball team defeated the Purple Raiders, 51-46.

50 years ago (1972): Jim Collins and Neil Goodsell held their lead in the actual division on the second night of the Bloomington Men’s Bowling Assn. Tournament at Circle Lanes. Collins and Goodsell have an actual total of 1,159 to hold the doubles lead.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

