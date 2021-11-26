25 YEARS AGO: Edward Rust Jr. honored with NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

5 years ago (2016): Amanda Kelly had 14 of her 19 points in the first quarter as the Illinois Wesleyan women’s basketball team raced out to a big lead on the way to a 76-60 triumph over Illinois College in the Midwest Challenge at Shirk Center.

15 years ago (2006): Junior guard Tiffany Hudson led the way with a career-high 18 points, nine assists and five steals as Illinois State walloped Chicago State, 81-53, in women’s basketball.

25 years ago (1996): Edward B. Rust Jr., president and chairman of the board for Bloomington-based State Farm Insurance Cos., is among six recipients of the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award, recognizing former student-athletes who have distinguished themselves since completing their college careers 25 years ago. Rust was a two-year starting guard for Illinois Wesleyan’s football team.

50 years ago (1971): Hopedale High School won its second straight Williamsville High School Invitational Basketball Tournament, drubbing Elkhart, 64-34. Hopedale received a 26 point scoring output from senior Steve Rich to lead the Indians.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.