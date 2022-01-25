 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Defense sparks Ridgeview to McLean County Tournament championship

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State University junior Riley Strandgard and senior Jordan de los Reyes have been selected to the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason All-Conference softball team. The Redbirds were selected fifth in the league preseason poll.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State’s frontcourt duo of Nicolle Lewis and Lashawn Johnson combined for 35 points and 18 rebounds as the Redbirds stayed unbeaten in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 60-58 women’s basketball victory at Northern Iowa.

25 years ago (1997): Ridgeview used an active zone defense to put the clamps on Heyworth, 53-40, and won its fourth McLean County Tournament title in the 1990s. Center John Greenlee led a balanced Ridgeview attack with 15 points.

50 years ago (1972): Mark Laesch and Kevin Witzig steadied the Normal Community quintet when solidity was needed, leading the Ironmen to a 71-45 nonconference decision over Morton. Laesch's superior passing and floor play and the clever feeding of young Witzig was key in the victory.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

