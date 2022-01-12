 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Dan Muller sinks five 3-pointers as Illinois State downs Southern Illinois

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Gwen Lohr-Fandel scored 27 points and added eight rebounds and eight steals to lead Fieldcrest to a 53-47 overtime win over El Paso-Gridley at Minonk. Kianna Klendworth added 17 points and nine rebounds for Fieldcrest. 

15 years ago (2007): Bloomington opened the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run and went on to defeat Decatur Eisenhower, 62-59. Senior guard Justin Bocot led the Purple Raiders with 25 points and five assists.

25 years ago (1997): Junior Dan Muller came out of a season-long shooting slump by making 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range to help Illinois State to a 76-70 victory at Southern Illinois.

50 years ago (1972): Jim Cox of Bloomington was the second player chosen in the secondary phase of the professional baseball’s winter free agent draft. Cox, former Bloomington High School three-sport star who is a senior at the University of Iowa, was picked by the Montreal Expos.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Who should the Chicago Bears hire?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News