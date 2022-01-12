25 YEARS AGO: Dan Muller sinks five 3-pointers as Illinois State downs Southern Illinois

5 years ago (2017): Gwen Lohr-Fandel scored 27 points and added eight rebounds and eight steals to lead Fieldcrest to a 53-47 overtime win over El Paso-Gridley at Minonk. Kianna Klendworth added 17 points and nine rebounds for Fieldcrest.

15 years ago (2007): Bloomington opened the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run and went on to defeat Decatur Eisenhower, 62-59. Senior guard Justin Bocot led the Purple Raiders with 25 points and five assists.

25 years ago (1997): Junior Dan Muller came out of a season-long shooting slump by making 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range to help Illinois State to a 76-70 victory at Southern Illinois.

50 years ago (1972): Jim Cox of Bloomington was the second player chosen in the secondary phase of the professional baseball’s winter free agent draft. Cox, former Bloomington High School three-sport star who is a senior at the University of Iowa, was picked by the Montreal Expos.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.