25 YEARS AGO: Chase Hilgenbrink lifts U High past NCHS in soccer sectional semifinal

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s Aly Dawson was named the Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. She had a season-high 19 digs in a win at Indiana State. She also had seven kills and two blocks.

15 years ago (2006): The Illinois State golf team received a career-best, third-place finish from sophomore Joe Emerich to claim a 10-shot victory in the Bradley Fall Classic at Weaver Ridge Golf Club in Peoria.

25 years ago (1996): Freshman Chase Hilgenbrink’s goal with 3:47 left in overtime gave top-seeded University High a 2-1 soccer victory over Normal Community in the semifinals of the Urbana Sectional.

50 years ago (1971): Le-High Casey and D-Line Fred won their divisions in the Mid-State Beagle Club field trial held at Danvers. Le-High Casey competed in the 13-inch division and D-Line Fred in the 15-inch division. Owners are Rick Phanz of Pekin and John Yancy of East Peoria, respectively.

