25 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic's Kevin Dunn banks in half-court shot to stun NCHS

5 years ago (2016): For the third straight season, senior linebacker Sean Garvey was elected as the defensive “Most Valuable Player” while senior Maurice Shoemaker-Gilmore was chosen as the offensive MVP for the Illinois Wesleyan football team. The Titans finished 7-2 overall and 6-2 in CCIW play.

15 years ago (2006): After directing the Normal Community High School volleyball team to two Elite Eight appearances and three consecutive 30-win seasons, Andrea Kenny has resigned as coach to devote more time to her 14-month-old daughter, Calli, and to the child she is due to deliver in mid-April.

25 years ago (1996): Central Catholic High School senior guard Kevin Dunn took the inbounds pass and dribbled to the mid-court circle before banking in a 3-point shot from half court at the buzzer to lift the Saints to a 33-31 victory over Normal Community in the Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State’s men’s basketball team will open their season against visiting Oral Roberts University, which will be accompanied by the school’s founder, Granville Oral Roberts. The Redbirds will pit All-American guard Doug Collins against Oral Roberts’ own All-American, 6-3 junior guard Richard Fuqua.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

